Moscow, Russia

Russia announced that it is planning to complete the development of an mRNA cancer vaccine and launch it in 2025.

"Russia has developed its own mRNA vaccine against cancer, it will be distributed to patients free of charge, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health, Andrey Kaprin, has told Radio Rossiya," reported Russian news agency TASS.

In the pre-clinical trials, tumour suppression and metastasis reduction were demonstrated by the vaccine. The integration of artificial intelligence further paved the way for personalising vaccine creation in an hour and accelerating the current process, which is lengthy.

The vaccine is aimed at bolstering the ability of the immune system and eliminating cancer cells.

Speaking to TASS, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, confirmed that the vaccine will be brought into general circulation in early 2025.

"The vaccine’s pre-clinical trials had shown that it suppresses tumour development and potential metastases," Gintsburg said to TASS.

The experts had developed the vaccine in collaboration with various research centres.

How do vaccines combat cancer cells?

Vaccines stimulate the immune system in a way that it can recognise and attack cancer cells.

Specific proteins or antigens in tumour cells are targeted by therapeutic cancer vaccines as they train the immune system to identify and destroy them.

Few vaccines use modified or weakened viruses for delivering the antigens, which leads to a strong immune response.

However, preventive vaccines like the HPV vaccine are able to protect against viruses related to cancer, which decreases the risk of some kinds of cancers, like cervical cancer.

The vaccines enhance the natural defences of the body and slow down the growth of tumours, which prevents recurrence and also eliminates early-stage cancers.

(With inputs from agencies)