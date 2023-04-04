Reputed Spanish chemist and one of world’s most cited scientists, Rafael Luque, suspended without pay

Spanish chemist Rafael Luque, who is regarded as one of the most cited scientists in the world, was suspended without pay by the University of Córdoba after working there for 13 years, El País newspaper reported.

According to the Spanish newspaper, the prolific scientist, who has published around 700 studies—mainly in the field of so-called green chemistry—was sanctioned for working as a researcher for other universities, such as the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia in Moscow.

“Without me, the University of Córdoba is going to drop 300 places [in the Shanghai ranking],” said Luque, who has published around 700 studies, mainly in the field of so-called green chemistry.

“They have shot themselves in the foot,” the 44-year-old scientist added.

Despite being a professor at the University of Córdoba, Luque joined King Saud as a researcher in 2019, a decade after leading universities in the kingdom started aggressive campaigns to attract the world’s most cited scientists.

Their only stipulation was that they spend only one week a year on its campus and, add the name of the Saudi institution as a second affiliate, in lieu for a fee.

Luque, however, claimed that he never received money “directly” from either the Saudi or Russian institutions, apart from getting funds for his analyses, business class travel and luxury hotels.

“In my [bank] account, they would not have found a single cent from Russia or Saudi Arabia or anywhere else,” he was quoted as saying.

Admitting that he bypassed the established procedures to collaborate with other institutions, Luque claimed that he was targetted because of “envy” and a “lack of understanding”.

“They have a grudge against me because I am a very prolific scientist and a lot of people adore me, because they know my worth. They are envious and mediocre people,” he said.

“I have never felt supported by the University of Córdoba, even though I put it on the Shanghai ranking. Being on the ranking is entirely due to me.”

