Pink Moon, April's full moon, is up in the sky along with a few other planets

April full moon, also known as the Pink Moon, will reach its peak in the night sky on April 6. It went up in the night sky on April 5 but can be best viewed from Thursday. In most places across the world, the Pink Moon will rise around dusk and won't set till dawn, making it visible for the entire night in all its glory. The visibility of the Pink Moon will depend on the region. It will be Central Time in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The full moon will be present for three days, so you can catch the spectacle until at least Friday.

Will Pink Moon be visible in India

In India, the Pink Moon will rise in the sky Thursday morning itself and you can view it in the evening also when it is likely to reach its peak.

What is Full Moon?

A full moon happens when the sun lies directly opposite to the sun. The Pink Moon will appear much bigger tonight.

Watch out for the planets

You can also spot a couple of planets along with it in the sky. There is Mercury, which will be visible just after sunset. Spotting it might be a bit tough. Venus will also be shining bright as always. Mars will be high up in the sky and you can spot it quite easily. Jupiter and Saturn are up during the day but will set pretty early after the sun.

In the US, the Pink Moon will peak at 12:35 am EDT. The Pink Moon will appear pretty big and full for three whole days, that is, at least till Friday.

Why is it called Pink Moon?

To be clear, Pink Moon does not mean that the moon will appear pink. Full moons are named after events corresponding with their appearance. According to the Maine Farmers' Almanac, Pink Moon is called so because of herb moss pink, a plant that is widespread in the eastern United States during spring. The spring flower of the plant is called Phlox subulata, commonly referred to as creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink. It grows in a thick mat of foliage and its vibrant colour attracts butterflies, signalling the start of spring.

"April's full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain pink wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulata – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name 'moss pink'," according to "The Old Farmer's Almanac."

The Pink Moon is also called the Budding Moon, Flower Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Moon of the big leaves. Among the coastal tribes, the Pink Moon is also called the Fish Moon since the shad, a herring-like fish, swims upstream during this time.

What next for the Pink Moon?

After a few days, the part of the moon's face lit by the sun will begin to recede, also known as "waning". It will lead to the next completely dark moon, or new moon phase, on April 20.

