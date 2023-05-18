NASA’s TESS, Spitzer discover Earth-like exoplanet covered with active volcanoes

An Earth-sized exoplanet, which is orbiting a star in a galaxy next to the Milky Way, has provided scientists with the best evidence to date of the existence of active volcanoes beyond our solar system. The observations made by the scientists suggest the existence of a rocky and rugged world, the surface of which witnesses constant eruptions. On Wednesday, scientists said that the planet, the third planet which was found orbiting a particular dim star, is most likely covered with active volcanoes, which is similar to Jupiter's moon Io. Io is our solar system's most volcanically active body. In the solar system, Venus and Earth are volcanically active, as are a few moons of Jupiter. The volcanism of the planet was not observed directly but rather inferred because of its gravitational interaction with the largest of the two planets, which were also orbiting the dim star.

The larger planet's gravitational tug may flex and squeeze the newly identified planet, because of which its interior may be heating up and causing volcanic activity on the surface, similar to Io, said the researchers. Planets that exist outside our solar system are called exoplanets.

Exoplanet may have deserts and icy glaciers on two sides: Scientists

Speaking about the alien planet, University of Kansas astronomy professor Ian Crossfield said, "There is not yet any direct observational evidence of exoplanet volcanism, but this planet is a particularly likely candidate.”



Crossfield is one of the co-authors of the research which has been published in the journal Nature. The planet does not rotate because of which one side perpetually remains in daylight and the other in complete darkness.



"On the dayside, it is too hot for liquid water, so it is likely very dry and hot - likely a desert. On the night side, there is possibly a large icy glacier," stated co-author of the research Bjorn Benneke, who is also the head of the astronomy group at the University of Montreal.



"The most interesting region is near the terminator region where the day and nightside meet. Here, water from the nightside glacier can melt and possibly form liquid surface water. In addition, there is likely volcanism all around the planet, even under the ice on the nightside and possibly under the water near the terminator," Benneke stated.