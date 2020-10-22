NASA to announce an 'exciting new discovery about the moon' 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared news of "exciting new discovery" about the moon on Twitter and revealed it will hold a media conference onboard it’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) on Monday (October 26) to disclose the findings.

The new results are courtesy of the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). It's the world's largest airborne observatory and is actually a Boeing 747SP plane with a hole cut out in it, modified to carry a large reflecting telescope.

"Mark your calendars: We will be revealing a new discovery about the surface of the Moon from our airborne SOFIATelescope observatory, and YOU are invited," it wrote on Twitter.

"Pencil us in for 12 pm ET on Monday, Oct. 26!

🗓️ Mark your calendars: We will be revealing a new discovery about the surface of the Moon from our airborne @SOFIATelescope observatory, and YOU are invited.



✏️ Pencil us in for 12pm ET on Monday, Oct. 26! To participate: https://t.co/gzfTK43snB pic.twitter.com/HHNXOAYfMh — NASA (@NASA) October 22, 2020 ×

According to NASA's press release, "This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration. Under NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap – the human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system."

(With inputs from agencies)