NASA releases breathtaking video of DAVINCI mission to Venus

Earth's neighbour Venus has the most harrowing surface conditions of all planets in the solar system. It is a 'greenhouse planet' with surface temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Celsius. Scientists and researchers are always curious as to whether Venus was ever habitable. While we have a lot of information based on out research and observations over decades, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is going one step ahead and sending a mission to Venus.

The DAVINCI (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging) mission to Venus will lift off towards the end of this decade. After the launch in 2029, the mission will be carried out in two segments the spacecraft will do a couple flybys of Venus. After that, probe will be dropped into the upper atmosphere of the planet. Venus' atmosphere is 90 times denser than Earth's.

Venus' clouds are mainly composed of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid. The probe will descend through the atmosphere and will take readings of the composition. It will also trace for signatures of Oxygen that will hint towards presence of water.

NASA has released a breathtaking video of the DAVINCI mission. Check it out

It is also postulated by scientists that microbes able to withstand high temperatures are present in Venus' upper atmosphere. DAVINCI mission is sure to shed more light on this.