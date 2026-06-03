/Check out these 4 features in the new 360-degree Mars photo taken by NASA's Perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a stunning panoramic view of Mars with clear skies in the background. The photo is of a location named "Falbreen" and was produced after piecing together 96 different images. It shows the rocky surface of the Red Planet, with tall hills in the background and extremely clear blue skies (enhanced-colour version). The actual natural photo shows the rusty red colour of the planet's sky. The stunning and sharp 360-degree panorama was taken on May 26, 2025 and released by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument, it covers an expanse spreading up to 65 kilometres. Mastcam-Z can zoom in on specific regions targeted by the rover and is also enabled to take 3D images and video.



The real catch of the photo is just how clear and devoid of dust the Martian sky was at the time the photo was taken. "The relatively dust-free skies provide a clear view of the surrounding terrain," Jim Bell, Mastcam-Z’s principal investigator at Arizona State University in Tempe, said. Talking about the enhanced version, Bell said, "In this particular mosaic, we have enhanced the colour contrast, which accentuates the differences in the terrain and sky."

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Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

What does the new photo from Mars show?



The latest photo from Mars is filled with several features and items spread across the terrain.

1. The 43rd Abrasion Patch: Left of centre and near the bottom, a bright white, 2-inch circle can be seen. The top of this object was ground by Perseverance on May 22, 2025, using its diamond-dust-tipped Rock Abrasion Tool (RAT). Dust was removed from the top layer to analyse the fresh rock beneath. The team on Earth got a closer look to decide whether to take a core sample and store it in the rover's sample tubes.

2. Float rock: A large rock is visible on top of a dark, crescent-shaped sand ripple to the right of centre in the image. It's a float rock, named so because it is believed to have formed in one location and then transported to a new location by processes such as landslide, water or wind. NASA says it was about 14 feet away from the rover at the time the image was captured.

3. Geologic Contact Line: About halfway up the horizon, the landscape splits in half, and a clear boundary dividing the image can be seen. The lighter, flat rocks closer to the rover are rich in the mineral olivine, while the darker rocks further away transition into older, clay-bearing units.

4. Rover Tracks: On the far right edge, the tracks left by Perseverance's wheels are visible. They turn left about 300 feet away and disappear behind a previous science stop named "Kenmore."