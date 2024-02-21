Mysterious wave leaves scientists puzzled, as giant cosmic serpent slithers into Milky Way

A huge, wave-shaped structure, which extended some 9,000 light-years in length and curled around the Milky Way's spiral arm, was first found by scientists a few years ago.

The wave, called as Radcliffe Wave, was a line of star-forming gas and its discovery by scientists was remarkable. However, now removing one of the clouds from this mysterious cosmic serpent, scientists have found that it is moving in our galaxy.

A team of scientists, headed by astrophysicist Ralf Konietzka of Harvard University, have now discovered that the Radcliffe Wave, just like other objects in the Milky Way, is in motion.

Scientists have also discovered that the wave is not moving in an orbital motion around the galactic centre but is oscillating as a periodic travelling wave.

"By using the motion of baby stars born in the gaseous clouds along the Radcliffe Wave," said Konietzka adding, "we can trace the motion of their natal gas to show that the Radcliffe Wave is actually waving."

Scientists used data collected by Gaia to discover Radcliffe Wave

Spacecraft Gaia has been collecting information on the three-dimensional properties of the Milky Way, using which the scientists mapped the galaxy and discovered the Radcliffe Wave in 2018. The findings were published by the scientists in 2020 after putting together the structure's 3D map.

The researchers, while going through the information, discovered that the structure has been undulating like a giant cosmic serpent which is winding through the Milky Way.

In its calculations, the team also found that the motion can be influenced by gravity which is produced by the galaxy's normal matter.

The measurements of the team also suggested that the supernovae, which eventually cleared the bubble of space in which the Milky Way is present, were born in a cluster of stars inside the Radcliffe Wave.

Watch: Brightest and hungriest black hole ever detected; It eats one sun a a day "The question is, what caused the displacement giving rise to the waving we see?" said astronomer Alyssa Goodman of Harvard University.

He added, "And does it happen all over the galaxy? In all galaxies? Does it happen occasionally? Does it happen all the time?"

"Upcoming deep and wide surveys of stars, dust and gas will likely uncover more wave-like structures," wrote the researchers, adding, "and measurements of their motions should provide insights into the star formation histories and gravitational potentials of galaxies."