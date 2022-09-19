Jupiter's closest approach to Earth in 70 years is due this month

Jupiter, the gas giant of our Solar System is perhaps the reason why Earth is safe and sound. Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System and gobbles up many space rocks that are on the way towards inner Solar System, that is, Earth's neighbourhood.

An opportunity to observe this gentle giant in clearest manner possible is just around the corner. This is because planet Jupiter is going to come closest to Earth in last 70 years.

The closest approach is going to take place on September 26, says NASA.

"Stargazers can expect excellent views of Jupiter the entire night of Monday, Sept. 26 when the giant planet reaches opposition," said NASA in a blog post.

An 'opposition' happens, from Earth's viewpoint, when a celestial object rises in East as the Sun sets in the West. This puts the Sun and the object exactly opposite to each other.

Jupiter's opposition happens every 13 months. At this time the planet appears brighter and larger than usual.

“But that’s not all. Jupiter will also make its closest approach to Earth in the last 70 years!," NASA said.

This time, Jupiter's opposition has coincided with its closest approach to Earth. This is something rare.

Jupiter will be 365 million miles from Earth at the time of its closet approach.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE