How did a tool bag from space end up orbiting around Earth?

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

NASA said that the tool bag circling the planet in low-Earth orbit and it is not a threat to the space station. The tool bag has been labeled: 1998-067WC/58229  

A tool bag, which was dropped by astronauts during a space walk at the International Space Station (ISS), is now orbiting around us, and even naked to the eyes. 

In a blog post, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that it astronauts, Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, were replacing parts of the ISS station when the tool bag was inadvertently lost. 

NASA said that the tool bag was even visible to the flight controllers, who spotted it using external station cameras. "Mission Control analyzed the bag's trajectory and determined that risk of recontacting the station is low and that the onboard crew and space station are safe with no action required," the blog added. 

NASA said that the bag circling the planet in low-Earth orbit and it is not a threat to the space station. The tool bag has been labeled: 1998-067WC/58229. 

European Space Agency astronaut Meganne Christian shared the video on a special media platform, stating that the bag was last spotted by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Satoshi Furukawa. 

N2YO, which tracks satellites and space stations in real time, is following the bag. As per its data, the bag was flying just above Japan and out over the Pacific Ocean as of Wednesday morning. However, it is moving very fast. 

Christian posted the video when the tool bag was seen floating away during the Nov 1 spacewalk. 

Skywatchers are hoping to see the tool bag in orbit. It may be visible on a clear night and first identify when the ISS will fly overhead. It can be picked up with binoculars. 

The tool bag will most likely be visible for a few months before its orbit deteriorates and it falls towards Earth. 

Reports have mentioned that the bag will then burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, similar to other small objects in low-Earth orbit, such as discarded rocket pieces and small satellites. 

