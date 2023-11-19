High self-respect acts as protector against depression, suicidal thoughts: Study

Self-respect and the sense of having equal rights are key factors in determining how individuals deal with depressive symptoms and ward off suicidal thoughts.

According to the findings published in Health Psychology Open, high self-respect acted as a protector against depression and negative thoughts.

“Self-respect, defined as a person’s belief of possessing the same rights as others, has been suggested as a hitherto often neglected form of self-regard and has been shown as predictor of assertiveness in Western countries,” explained study author Daniela Renger, a university lecturer and research group leader at Kiel University.

“We were interested in finding out whether low self-respect is associated with mental health outcomes such as depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation (potentially via deficits in assertiveness) and whether this pattern can be found in Western and non-Western countries,” he added.

Methodology

To conduct the research, the experts carried out a series of three separate studies.

The first study focuses on European nations, the second in non-European countries (Iran, Indonesia, South Korea) and the third study in the UK.

A total of 436 participants took part in the first study, 1,533 in the second and 172 in the third study.

Results

The combined analysis of the data confirmed a negative correlation between higher self-respect and depressive symptoms, as well as suicidal ideation. Although these connections generally held true, there was some variability among individuals and cultures, suggesting that these associations might be influenced by diverse factors across contexts.

The results imply that interventions and therapy could benefit from emphasising self-respect as a crucial aspect of an individual's self-evaluation.

Addressing the connection between perceptions of unequal rights and entitlements with depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts may prove to be a valuable strategy. Furthermore, cultivating self-respect might enhance assertiveness, positively impacting mental health.

“The more people believe in their basic equal rights compared with others (i.e., the higher their self-respect), the fewer depressive symptoms and the fewer suicidal thoughts they show,” Renger was quoted as saying by PsyPost.

However, it's important to note that, like all research, this study has limitations. It relied on correlational data, preventing the definitive establishment of causal relationships.

Further research is needed to explore the causal directions implied by the observed correlations.