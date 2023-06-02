First-ever Mars livestream: European Space Agency to let you see the Red Planet from up close

Wouldn't this be delightful if you could watch live-stream pictures of the Red Planet, Mars, from the comfort of your home? On work to help you see the planet is Mars Express, a spacecraft that was launched into outer space by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2003, about twenty years ago.

The live streaming as per an announcement by the agency will be done today, 2 June 2023, at 11:45 AM ET. The images will be captured by the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) affixed to the Mars Express.

The camera will bring you live pictures of Mars every 50 seconds. The pictures won't exactly be live per se due to the time lag that it takes for the images to reach Earth. It takes approximately a time duration of three to 22 minutes.

To behold glimpses of the Red Planet, one can track the agency's official Twitter account handle as it will be sending out all the updates. The first time when Mars Express began orbiting Mars was on 25 December 2003, on Christmas day.

You can also catch the live streaming of Mars pictures on ESA's official youtube channel. × 20th birthday of ESA’s Mars Express ESA by telcasting the live streaming of Mars is infact celebrating Mars Express' 20th anniversary. This is your chance to get as close as it’s possible for you to get to a live view from Mars.

"Tune in to be amongst the first to see new pictures roughly every 50 seconds as they’re beamed down directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera on board ESA’s long-lived and still highly productive martian orbiter," ESA said in a stament.

