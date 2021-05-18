First dose of Covid vaccines created antibodies in over 96% people in UK, new study finds

Countries across the globe are racing against time to inoculate their populations. While many questions remain about vaccines, one thing is for sure - that they work. Countries with a higher rate of vaccination are opening up quicker than others and are reporting fewer cases as well.

Now, a new study from the United Kingdom shows how even a single jab of Covid vaccines can help create antibodies in the body. According to the study undertaken in England and Wales, over 90 per cent of the recipients of the first dose who received the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines were able to produce antibodies.

The findings took into account 8,517 people who had received either of the jabs in England or Wales. 96.42 per cent people who had received the AstraZeneca (known as Covishield in many countries) and Pfizer shots were able to develop antibodies within 28-34 days after getting the first dose.

The number rose highly for those who received the second jab. Turns out, 99.08 per cent of those who received the second dose developed antibodies within seven to 14 days. According to researchers from the University College London (UCL), both vaccines were effective at creating antibodies needed to fight the virus.

The study assessed 13,232 antibody samples given by 8,517 people who participated in the trial. None of them had antibodies before receiving the vaccine, and those who had antibodies were excluded from the trial.

Even though both the vaccines are highly effective, people who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech shot produced antibodies quicker than those who received AstraZeneca/Oxford shot. But four weeks after receiving the shot, most people showed the same levels of antibodies in their system.

The first dose created the least antibodies among older populations, who are the most susceptible to developing complications from the virus. But after the second dose, all age groups reported uniformity in terms of antibody levels created by the vaccines.

