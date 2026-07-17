/Bad News for Musk: Earthly microbes could turn deadlier on Mars, spelling doom for astronauts

Humans are trying to ascertain how to live and survive on Mars, a planet some think is the future of humanity. Whether that turns out to be true or not, a study has shown that this would at least be true for the microbes that reach the Red Planet from Earth. Scientists say disease-causing microbes that live in and on the human body will not only survive but also thrive on Mars. Tommaso Zaccaria of Radboud University in the Netherlands writes in a thesis, "Evaluating how microorganisms respond and tolerate space conditions is essential to ensure the safe access and exploration of space."

His paper mentions four pathogens which were added to a simulated Martian environment in the laboratory. There was extremely low pressure, dryness, high ultraviolet radiation and a high concentration of salty water with the highly toxic substance perchlorate. The microbes were tested in each of these environments, and Zaccaria found that some of the microbes survived. Some of them were able to live for 16 days in desiccation, the extreme dry conditions.

Microbes could find a saviour in Martian regolith

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When all of the conditions were combined, the survival of the microbes dropped from 16 days to only one. However, this is not the whole truth. Martian regolith, or the soil, might actually support the growth of microbes since small amounts of water hide in there. Microbes could also use the soil to hide from the ultraviolet radiation. But the regolith also has perchlorate, an extremely toxic substance.

The initial part of the experiment showed that the microbes shrank and became almost invisible to human immune systems. They were exposed to a human immune cell called peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in another experiment, where the cells produced fewer cytokines and reactive oxygen species. Some of the bacteria survived by adapting to the cells. This could potentially make them even more pathogenic or deadly. This would spell doom for astronauts hoping to live on Mars someday.

Effects of Martian soil on human health