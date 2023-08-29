Declared extinct in 1898, prehistoric New Zealand bird stages return to wild, Watch

Wildlife observers in New Zealand are celebrating a major conservation victory. The Takahē bird, which was formally declared extinct in 1898, is gradually increasing its presence in the country’s woods.

Takahē bird is hailed as one of the world’s rarest creatures. Their population nosedived during the late 1800s when European settlers came along with their animal companions— stoats, cats, ferrets and rats.

There’s a new wild population of #takahe in NZ! With Ngāi Tahu and supported by Fulton Hogan we’ve released 18 takahē to the Greenstone Valley near Queenstown - a site where they haven’t lived for over a century. Here’s the last pair heading off to their new home. #conservation pic.twitter.com/TVtZ5OUnC9 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) August 25, 2023 ×

By the end of the 19th century, they were declared extinct, but only until they resurfaced in 1948. Since then, the government along with community tribes and conservationists has undertaken a slew of measures to help them reclaim their past habitat.

Conservation efforts

At first, conservationists collected and artificially nurtured the eggs to prevent them from being consumed by predators. As the eggs hatched, workers adorned with sock puppets resembling the distinctive red beaks of the birds cared for and raised the chicks.

Later on, the Department of Conservation (DOC) gradually introduced the birds to select island sanctuaries and national parks. This endeavour involved substantial investments in trapping and pest eradication to safeguard the bird population.

Thanks to these efforts, their numbers currently stand at approximately 500, with an annual growth rate of about 8 per cent.

Birds being gradually reintroduced to the wild

Just last week, eighteen of these birds were reintroduced to the Lake Whakatipu Waimāori valley in New Zealand's South Island, a mountainous region they hadn't visited for nearly a century.

Watch: New Zealand to boost its defence and security

Should the recently released pairs adapt successfully to their new environment, the plan is to release an additional seven birds in October and potentially up to 10 young takahē in the early months of next year.

“After decades of hard work to increase the takahē population, it’s rewarding to now be focusing on establishing more wild populations, but it comes with challenges – establishing new wild native species populations can take time and success is not guaranteed,” DOC Takahē recovery operations manager Deidre Vercoe was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

New Zealand’s efforts to restore its bird species

The work carried out to ensure the survival of the Takahē is part of a broader initiative in New Zealand aimed at safeguarding its unique and imperilled bird species.

The nation is currently in the midst of a nationwide campaign to eliminate its most destructive introduced predators – rats, possums, and stoats – by the year 2050. As trapping efforts have expanded, rare species have been reintroduced beyond the confines of sanctuary enclosures.

Notably, last year, kiwi, the country's emblematic birds, were reintroduced to natural habitats, marking a significant milestone.