Chinese researchers claim to have developed AI nanny. Find out the truth

In what may seem like a rerun of a Hollywood movie, Chinese researchers have claimed to develop an artificial intelligence nanny, which can monitor and take care of embryos as they grow into foetuses in an artificial womb environment.

Does it ring any bells? Well, certainly, you must have witnessed the scene in some big budget movies. Let’s get to the depth of the claim.

The AI system has been developed by researchers in Suzhou, which is located in eastern Jiangsu province of China.

Also Read: Huge asteroid to pass ‘near’ Earth on February 1. Should we worry? Look up to find out

The findings of the study have been published in the domestic peer-reviewed Journal of Biomedical Engineering last month.

The AI nanny is currently looking after a large number of animal embryos, the researchers said.

The team, which is led by professor Sun Haixuan at the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the artificial womb, or “long-term embryo culture device”, is basically a container where mouse embryos are growing in a line of cubes filled with nutritious fluids.

Also Read: US scientists come up with cheap Covid test relying on low-tech kit, smartphone. Find out how does it work

Although the breakthrough may pave the path for the future of childbearing in a country facing low birth rates, it can eliminate the need for a woman to carry her baby as the foetus may grow safely and efficiently outside her body, as per the research paper.

The AI technology also helps the machine detect the smallest signs of change in the embryos and make changes.

The technology would “not only help further understand the origin of life and embryonic development of humans, but also provide a theoretical basis for solving birth defects and other major reproductive health problems”, they added.

(With inputs from agencies)