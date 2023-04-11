Buffalo urine has far better antibacterial activity than cow urine, study says

Cow urine isn't fit for human consumption, a study by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), a top animal research organisation in India, has stated. The research says that fresh cow urine might contain potentially harmful bacteria and can cause several diseases. There has been constant debate over the effects of cow urine on the human body, with a section saying that it can cure several diseases. However, the latest study says that buffalo urine might be much better than cow urine.

The study was conducted at Bareilly-based Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and led by Bhoj Raj Singh, head of the epidemiology department at the IVRI. Three PhD students helped him with the research that went on from June 2022 till November 2022.

The peer-reviewed research was done on cow and buffalo urine samples. It found that fresh cow and bull urine contains at least 14 types of harmful bacteria, including the Escherichia coli bacterium. It is known to cause stomach infections in humans.

The study was conducted not only on cows and buffaloes, but samples were also taken from humans. It found that a “sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria”.

Bhoj Raj advised people not to consume cow urine by assuming that it is beneficial for the human body and said that “the common belief that cow urine is antibacterial can’t be generalised”.

He mentioned that they are studying whether distilled cow urine is free from such bacteria, as claimed by some people. “Some people put forth the contention that distilled urine doesn’t have infectious bacteria. We are carrying further research on it."

Reacting to the study, a former director of IVRI, RS Chauhan said that distilled urine is known to fight infections, improve immunity and even defend the body against cancer and Covid. Chauhan says that the recommendation is to consume distilled cow urine

The study also concluded that in comparison, buffalo urine is much superior and has far better antibacterial activity.

Bhoj Raj told The Times of India that a statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cows, buffaloes, and humans found that "antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows".

"The urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici,” Bhoj Raj Singh said.

Notably, cow urine is widely sold across the country and promises to cure several ailments. However, it does not carry the trademark of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

(With inputs from agencies)

