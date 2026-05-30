/Blue Origin's New Glenn programme hit by months of delays after launch pad explosion

Blue Origin is facing a major operational setback after an explosion during a pre-launch engine test severely damaged a launch pad used for its New Glenn rocket, potentially delaying missions for months and disrupting key plans for Amazon’s satellite broadband network and NASA’s lunar programme.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a test firing ahead of a scheduled New Glenn launch next week. According to company and industry sources cited by Reuters, the booster involved was named 'o, It’s Necessary', a reference to a line from the film Interstellar. A person familiar with the matter said the launch pad was ‘practically destroyed’, with engineers expecting at least six months of disruption, if not longer. The setback comes at a critical time for Jeff Bezos’ space ambitions, as Blue Origin seeks to establish New Glenn as a credible rival to Elon Musk’s SpaceX in both the heavy-lift launch and satellite internet markets.

Launch Delays Threaten Amazon’s Satellite Plans

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The damage could significantly affect Amazon’s satellite deployment schedule. Amazon is aiming to build a constellation of more than 3,200 low-Earth orbit satellites and must deploy half of them by July 2026 to meet regulatory requirements.

“An extended grounding by the FAA will severely threaten the timeline,” the report noted. According to Antoine Grenier, partner and head of space consulting at Analysys Mason, Amazon has already secured much of the near-term launch capacity available from alternative providers. “It's only been a year since the SpaceX Starship also exploded on the launch pad and Blue Origin can also recover. But it will take months to rebuild,” Grenier said, according to Reuters.

SpaceX Gains Ground

While Amazon has diversified its launch contracts by signing agreements with multiple providers, including SpaceX, New Glenn was expected to play a central role in the constellation rollout. Grenier noted that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket can carry roughly half as many Kuiper satellites per mission as New Glenn, meaning a shift in launch strategy would likely require substantially more flights.

Following the explosion, Musk posted on X: “Sorry to see this, I hope you recover quickly.” He later added, “Ad astra per aspera,” a Latin phrase commonly translated as “through hardships to the stars”.

Questions for NASA and the Wider Space Industry

The damaged rocket was also due to launch Blue Origin’s first Blue Moon lunar lander later this year. Just days before the incident, NASA awarded the company a contract to deliver two lunar rovers ahead of the Artemis 4 mission in 2028.

NASA said it would assess any near-term impact on its Artemis and Moon Base programmes. However, the US Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office reaffirmed their commitment to Blue Origin’s recently awarded national security launch contract despite the explosion.

“Long term, the market still needs viable alternatives, so this strengthens SpaceX’s position at the margin, but doesn't change the broader trajectory toward a multi-provider ecosystem,” said Seraphim Space chief executive Mark Boggett.