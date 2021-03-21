Biggest asteroid of 2021 to pass by Earth tonight 

Asteroids vary in sizes, some are negligible, others pack enough punch to wipe out life on Earth (remember dinosaurs?) The asteroid that will pass by Earth isn't as big as the one that killed dinosaurs but it is biggest space body to pass by Earth this year. What's more, the asteroid has been termed 'potentially hazardous asteroid'.

So this asteroid is called 2001 FO32 and it will pass by Earth at a distance of about two million kilometres from it. This distance may seem too much but in astronomical terms, it is not that much. One thing is certain about space is that though we know a good deal, there is always a lot we will still need to learn.

This asteroid is about 900 metres across. Again, this may make the asteroid a minion in our minds but this one packs a punch.

It is travelling through space at a mid boggling speed of 124,000 kilometres per hour.

Imagine the momentum this space rock must possess. A direct hit from this asteroid will certainly be stuff of nightmares.

The asteroid is set to fly by the Earth at 1600 GMT