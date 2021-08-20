Asteroid termed 'potentially hazardous' by NASA is coming near Earth

Asteroids are serious business (ask Dinosaurs. They aren't here but). One nudge and things on Earth will literally shake to the worst extent possible. Imagine what a full-blown collision might do.

To avoid this not-so-neat fate, NASA keeps an eye on asteroids that are zooming past or hurtling towards the Earth.

And a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid is going to come in our neighbourhood in space.

Name's 2016 AJ193, cruising speed is 94,208 km per hour. The asteroid is just 1.4 kilometre wide but due to its huge speed, it packs a serious punch.

But we need not prepare for end of mankind just yet. The asteroid is going to drive by at a distance nine times that between Earth and the Moon. This will happen on August 21

But the huge distance doesn't make it too far to observe. Astronomers will be able to look at the asteroid through telescopes.

Much better than looking at an asteroid slated to hit Earth right?