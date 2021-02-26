Are you sleeping less ahead of Snow Moon? This study tells why

The world is gearing up this weekend to witness 'Snow Moon' and now researchers from three universities have claimed the moon's connection with sleep deprivation.

A report by the Philadelphia Inquirer's Anthony R. Wood, cited a recent study that found that the sleeping reduces by 46 to 58 minutes as compared to regular sleeping on nights coming just ahead of the full moon.

The researchers have found that people went through oscillation in their 29.5-day lunar cycle.

They also said that especially in the period when a full moon is approaching, people tend to sleep more in the evening when they prefer to delay it.

Sleeping patterns and the duration of sleep depend upon the location, Horacio de la Iglesia, a Biology professor from the University of Washington, said.

The study also said that whether a person lives in a rural or urban region also has an impact on his sleep.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Washington, Yale University, and Argentina's National University of Quilmes, the study included 98 people from Formosa, a province in Argentina and 464 college students from Seattle.

The sleeping cycle data of one to two lunar cycles were extracted.

The study noted that the three communities involved in the research slept less during three to five days before a full moon arrives, UW News reported.

It showed that participants slept the least during the nights before the full moon.