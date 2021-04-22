American honey samples found to contain radioactive element: Study

Humans have a huge footprint on this planet and this doesn't always mean a good thing. The footprint may be in form of carbon emissions or climate change. Human activities have often harmed nature. But human activities have adverse impact on humans as well.

A radioactive element has been found in honey samples collected in the US. The study has been carried out by researchers from William and Mary University in the US.

But why is there a radioactive element in honey?

The nuclear tests carried out in the US in 1950s and 60s are to blame. Nuclear bombs contain Uranium and when the bomb explodes, it produces radioactive Cesium.

Cesium atom is similar to Potassium atom and Potassium is a very important nutrient for plants. When Potassium is available in the soil, plants absorb it. But if soil is deficient in Potassium, there is a likelihood that the radioactive Cesium atoms may be absorbed by the plants, explain the researchers.

Cesium then passes into the nectar of the plant's flowers which in turn is converted to honey by the honeybees.

As per the researchers, the Cesium levels in the honey were not found to be high enough to cause extreme danger to human life. But this study is yet another reminder of the need to take care of our only home in the universe. Our Planet Earth.

The study has been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.