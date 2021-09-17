A Mozart song found to have calming effect on people with epilepsy

Music is therapeutic. We all knew that. A bad day, angry boss and you mood is ruined. But come home and play a nice song and the evening is sorted.

We've all turned to music when things felt a little too tough. We all knw that music has a healing power. And now what we know, has got underlined by Science.

According to a scientific study, a Mozart sonata has been found to calm epileptic brain activity.

The melody is Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major K448. Scientists played this sonata for epilepsy patients and monitored their brainwaves. They checked occurences of IEDs (brief, harmful brain events suffered by epileptics between seizures).

They found that IEDs decreased after 30 seconds of listening the music. There was significant effect on the parts of the brain associated with emotion.

The study has been published in journal Scientific Reports.