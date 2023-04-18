A hybrid solar eclipse takes place on April 20. Here's where and how to watch it

The first solar eclipse of 2023 is about to happen, and it will be a special one. For the first time in a decade, a hybrid solar eclipse is set to take place on April 20. During the eclipse, the moon will come in between the sun and Earth. The eclipse will appear as total in some places but will appear as an annular eclipse in others. When such an eclipse occurs, it is known as a hybrid solar eclipse. It is a combination of an annular and a total solar eclipse. It starts as annular and then becomes total and later goes back to being annular.

The hybrid solar eclipse is famously known as the "ring of fire" since a ring is formed when the moon places itself between the Sun and Earth. The moon's shadow will move across the surface of the Earth, leaving a circle of light from the sun visible from within a shadow called the antumbra. Since it appears like a bright ring when the Moon moves, it has come to be known as the "ring of fire".

This week's solar eclipse will transition from annular to total and back again at two specific points on Earth. However, both these points are at remote locations at sea. A hybrid solar eclipse is also known as "beaded" solar eclipse or "broken" annular eclipse.

Where will the hybrid solar eclipse be visible?

The hybrid eclipse can be seen in the South Pacific. The moon's shadow will pass across western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia starting at 9:36 pm ET (7:06 am Thursday) on April 19 and will end at 2:59 am EDT (12:29 pm) the next day.

The eclipse will only appear as a total solar eclipse from Exmouth Peninsula in Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua. But, a little before totality and after, Baily's beads will be visible. This phenomenon is named after English astronomer Francis Baily who first noticed these rays in the early 1800s. The term Baily's beads is used for the last rays of sunlight seen streaming through the borders of the moon just before totality happens. Baily's beads are visible for a longer time during a hybrid solar eclipse since the Moon appears almost the same size as the sun.

Will the hybrid solar eclipse be visible in India?

The part of the solar eclipse will begin in the Indian Ocean, but it won't cross the Indian subcontinent. Since that won't happen, the eclipse won't be visible in India.

How to watch the hybrid solar eclipse?

You can watch the eclipse on TimeAndDate.com's live stream on their YouTube channel from 9:30 pm ET on April 19 (7 am IST on April 20).

When is the next hybrid solar eclipse?

Hybrid solar eclipses are extremely rare and happen only a few times every 100 years. The last hybrid solar eclipse happened in November 2013, and the next one is due to occur in November 2031. You'll have to wait much longer for another one after that since a hybrid solar eclipse is due only in March 2164.

(With inputs from agencies)

