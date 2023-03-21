GTA 6 leaked screenshot: Images of expanded map and large lake go viral, Know why they could be fake

GTA 6 leaked screenshot: GTA 6 is not officially out yet, but some leaked images of GTA 6 maps seem to have taken the gaming community by storm. The leaked maps allegedly showing GTA 6 new locations and cities first surfaced on Reddit. 12 cities and towns were shown in the images, with a very large water body that left GTA fans drooling and speculating. However, gamers need to get their nerves under control and take these developments with a pinch of salt.

Know why GTA-6 leaked images could be fake

The creator of the GTA gaming series, Rockstar Games, has not officially acknowledged or validated the claims made in the leaked maps. The video gaming company confirmed in February 2022 that the development of GTA-6 was underway.

An unprecedented GTA-6 leak also happened in September last year. 90 videos and screenshots from the game were leaked online. Rockstar Games had officially acknowledged and authenticated the leaks back then, while it struggled to get the leaked information scrubbed off the internet. However, in the latest GTA leak case, Rockstar Games is yet to offer any official statement.

GTA-6 locations as per the leaked maps

The leaked maps feature several towns like Yorktown and cities north of Port Gelhorn. If true, these new additions would give gamers new places to explore on the Vice City map. The planet would feel more alive and realistic if there were more cities and towns in the game, increasing immersion.

Some highlighted buildings and landmarks are also shown in the leaked maps:

Yorktown LO Prison Mamba's Stadium Industrial Facility Rockridge Mountain Lighthouse A massive lake revealed in leaked maps

GTA 6 contains a sizable inland water body, similar to the Alamo Sea in Grand Theft Auto 5. A sizable lake with the name "Lake Leonida" is seen on the leaked map; this lake has never appeared in any of the editions.

Latest information on GTA 6 release date