While announcing her return to Earth, US President Donald Trump called NASA astronaut Sunita Williams the "woman with wild hair". Trump cracked a joke when asked about his message to NASA's "astronauts stuck in space," and said while addressing the rescue mission, "We love you, and we're coming up to get you, and you shouldn't have been up there so long."

"I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair," Trump added.

While the comment swiftly sparked memes online, it also highlighted something much more interesting - why people with long hair, generally women, don't tie their hair in space?

Last week, Williams was seen in an interview from her spacecraft pushing her hair back time to time while speaking. Internet users even posted the photos and videos of it on social media platform X wondering why the NASA astronaut did not not tie her hair.

Well, there're very well-justified scientific reasons behind it. Let's explore them. Hint - "No water, no gravity, no problem'.

Microgravity Effects

Hair does not behave in space as they do on Earth. The situation is quite opposite. Since there is an absence of gravity there, hair spreads in all the directions without falling down, which makes tying them less necessary as they do not cause inconvenience, like they do on Earth.

Air Circulation and Cooling

Most of the times, astronauts are wearing helmets or some sort of headgears which blocks air circulation on their scalp. Leaving hair untied makes it comfortable for scalp to breathe and stay cool.

No Gravity-Induced Tangles

Moreover, due to gravity on Earth, hair gets tangled very easily. But in space, there is no such problem. Hair floats freely and is less likely to knot, reducing the need for constant brushing or tying.

Aesthetic and Fun Factor

Well, if you go to space and do not enjoy the unique environment of it then what's the point? Astronauts love to leave their hair float in air to experience the microgravity and also, to take some super cool pictures.

