ShakthiSAT, the first-ever female-led lunar satellite mission, is a special one in the field of space exploration. A total of 108 countries, including India, are a part of the historic mission where the number "108" has roots embedded in India's history. It seeks to empower women in the field of astronomy and inspire more women to work in the space realm.

It is being supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) and the UK-based Meridian Space Command.

According to ShakthiSAT's official website, the vision of the mission is "to empower girls in 108 countries through STEM education and space exploration."

The mission will pick 108 girls from 108 countries who will then be trained in satellite building. It "seeks to ignite interest in science and technology among young girls globally and to shatter stereotypes by giving them an opportunity to build and launch a satellite aimed at the lunar orbit."

Dr Srimathy Kesan, the founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, is leading the mission. Talking to Financial Express, she highlighted the gender gap in STEM and space fields, saying that only 19 per cent of girls pursue the former, with only 14 per cent taking up jobs in space-related professions.

She further adds that the mission shows how important global collaboration is in terms of space exploration. By bringing together girls from 108 countries, this is just what it aims to highlight.

ShakthiSAT's link to ancient Indian history

The even more fascinating thing about the ShakthiSAT mission is the number 108. She says the mission captures the historical and astronomical significance of the number 108.

The number was used by ancient Indian astronomers to calculate the distance between the Earth and the Moon. According to historical records, the Moon’s diameter multiplied by 108 closely matches the distance between the Earth and the Moon. The number 108 also has an Earth-sun connection as per ancient Indian astronomy as the Sun’s diameter is 108 times that of the Earth.

What will ShakthiSAT do?

The mission will initially pick 108 girls from each of the 108 participating countries. They will then be trained through a curriculum lasting 120 hours. Around mid of October 2025, the final group of girls will be picked with one top-performing girl picked from each country. These girls will travel to Chenna, India tentatively from Dec 2025 to Jan 2026. Here they will be given training hands-on training on satellite testing, operations and payload assembly.