Chinese tech giant Baidu to launch ChatGPT-like AI bot in March

While the world is still seeking to wrap its heads around the potential impact of Open AI's ChatGPT service, there is soon going to be a new beast in town. A source told Reuters news agency that Chinese multinational tech company, Baidu, Inc is mooting to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service in March. This new service will be similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

AI chatbots are nothing new and in fact, are quite common in China. However, all the current chatbots are mostly used for social interaction. However, the new Chat GPT will be more centered around high-level tasks that professionals seek to complete.

The chatbot will be capable of carrying out programming and essay writing among other tasks. The inaugural avatar of the Chinese AI chatbot will be in the form of a standalone application however, the tech firm plans to cooperate the app into its search engine, as per a person who chose to remain anonymous.

Baidu is not going to typecast itself in only AI field but is also exploring revenue streams in multiple other fields including cloud services, autonomous driving and chips.

Tech giants like Microsoft and Google in recent years have been exploring more AI applications that can make cumbersome human tasks easy. According to Reuters' earlier reporting, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) has made a $1 billion investment in a San Francisco-based OpenAI.

