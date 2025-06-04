A Pakistani teen TikTok creator, Sana Yousaf, was fatally shot at in her own house in Islamabad on Monday (June 2) by a "guest". The murder of the 17-year-old has sparked speculation that it is the case of honour-killing, something that has grappled Pakistan in recent years. As per the Pakistani media, Yousaf was shot at close range by an unidentified man, but could be her relative. SAMAA TV reported that the teen was “fatally shot by a guest”.

“The killer reportedly entered the house and opened fire before fleeing the scene,” The Express Tribune reported.

Who was Sana Yousaf?

Having a large fan base on the internet, Yousaf hailed from Upper Chitral in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. She used to make content for TikTok and Instagram.

She was living in Islamabad's Sector G-13. Born on June 2, 2008, Sana was the daughter of a well-known social activist.

She was murdered just hours after celebrating her birthday.

She had around 4,92,000 followers on Instagram and a separate account for brand collaborations. Yousaf used to make videos on culture and lifestyle, which incorporated humour at times, were mainly focused on the youth population on the platforms.

Not just a crime

While her murder sparked massive outrage on the internet with people calling out for justice, multiple Pakistani users were seen praising the murderer in a disturbing turn of the event.

Several people, mostly men, were seen shaming her for having a presence on the internet and posting herself out. Many were seen claiming that women who make content on social media would have to go through the same thing. What came more disturbing was some people were even seen tagging other female creators in Yousuf's posts saying they are the next target.

The incident was not just a murder, it was a mirror showing the sickening mindset of some people in Pakistan who were seen celebrating the killing of teenage girl.

"Sana Yousaf’s murder isn’t Just a crime—it’s a symptom of Pakistan’s moral collapse. A 17-year-old girl butchered in her own home, in the capital city, proves one thing: Women in Pakistan are not citizens; they are prey. Where are the 'ghairat brigade' now?" an X user wrote.