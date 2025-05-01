Pakistan's media is in the grip of an "existential threat," amid a growing restrictive environment, legal overreach, and declining safety for journalists, according to a new report by media watchdog Freedom Network.

The Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom Report 2025, titled "Free Speech and Public Interest Journalism Under Siege," warns that media in Pakistan is at a critical crossroad, facing one of the most perilous periods in its history.

What is the reason for deteriorating press freedom in Pakistan?

The report, launched ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, points at the controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) in January 2025 as the primary trigger for the current crisis. It, as per the report, "made it easier" for authorities to arrest, detain and fine journalists and dissidents — both online and offline.

"The existential threat is serious as such a situation is seen rare in Pakistani media history. This situation is threatening the very foundation of democracy and the state is more brutal now than it was before to tolerate hard questions," said Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak, the co-author.

A dangerous time for journalists

Between May 2024 and April 2025, the time period covered by the report, five journalists were killed — three in Sindh and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Meanwhile, at least 82 journalists and other media professionals faced various forms of threats during the same period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of cases involving threats or violence against journalists (22), followed by Islamabad (20), Punjab (18), Balochistan (4), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (1).

At least 14 journalists faced legal cases, most under Peca, and eight were arrested or detained.

"These challenges reflect the broader shrinking space for media freedoms in the country. Such a declining media space means citizens will have little access to information they need to know," Khattak said.

The report also flagged increasing challenges for women journalists, noting some improvement in representation, but persistent disparities in opportunities, safety, and recognition.

"Even though inadequately represented in media in quantitative terms, women are active in various forms of media, including print, television, radio and digital platforms."