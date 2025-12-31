/Asim Munir gets daughter married to brother's son who served Pak Army? What reports say

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has reportedly hosted his daughter’s wedding function at the army's headquarters in Rawalpindi. According to several reports, the wedding took place on December 26. Munir's daughter has been identified as Mahnoor and groom has been identified as his brother's son Captain Abdul Rahman. Both got married in a strictly private function with Munir's third daughter Mahnoor. Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori shared a video in social media platform X confirming the wedding, but later deleted it. No official statement or photographs have been released of the event.

According to reports, around 400 guests attended the wedding, including Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and several serving and retired senior military officers, including former army chiefs. Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori captioned his post as: "Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's daughter, Mahnoor, married his brother's son, Capt. Abdul Rehman Qasim," he said. A few reports also said that United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was among the more than 400 guests.

