The heartrending terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which snuffed out 26 innocent lives, has jolted India into confronting the stark reality of its border security frailties. The announcement by ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, who doubles as the Secretary of the Department of Space, to launch 100–150 satellites over the next three years, offers a beacon of hope. Speaking against the backdrop of this tragedy, Narayanan highlighted the limitations of India’s current 55-satellite fleet in monitoring its sprawling 7,500-kilometre coastline and rugged borders. Fueled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative space reforms, this ambitious plan leans heavily on private sector collaboration to fortify India’s surveillance architecture. Yet, the question looms large: can this celestial armada truly shield India from horrors like Pahalgam? The answer lies in reimagining border security through the prism of space technology, while navigating the formidable challenges ahead.

Advertisment

The Pahalgam attack laid bare the chinks in India’s security apparatus, particularly along its porous borders. Terrorists, exploiting the treacherous terrain of the Line of Control (LoC), infiltrated with devastating consequences. Narayanan’s vision of a satellite-driven security paradigm seeks to plug these gaps by deploying a constellation of advanced satellites. Equipped with cutting-edge tools like high-resolution optical cameras, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and thermal imaging, these satellites promise relentless vigilance over India’s frontiers. SAR, for instance, can pierce through dense cloud cover and darkness, offering real-time imagery of even the most remote border outposts. Had such technology been operational in Pahalgam, it could have detected unusual movements, enabling security forces to intercept the attackers before they struck. With 100–150 satellites, India could establish a near-ubiquitous surveillance grid, ensuring that no corner of its borders remains unwatched.

Advertisment

What sets this initiative apart is the unprecedented role of India’s private space ecosystem, unshackled by Modi’s reforms. Companies like Skyroot Aerospace and Pixxel are already making waves, crafting compact, cost-efficient satellites that rival global standards. By mentoring these innovators, ISRO can fast-track the production of small satellites—akin to those deployed in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX)—which can be swiftly repositioned to track emerging threats. Imagine a scenario where a constellation of such satellites, orbiting in low Earth orbit, relays live feeds of suspicious activity near Pahalgam to a command centre in Jammu. This could have triggered a rapid response, with drones and ground troops converging to neutralise the threat. The synergy between ISRO and private players is poised to democratise space technology, making India’s borders not just secure but impenetrable.

Beyond surveillance, these satellites could revolutionise intelligence-sharing. By integrating with India’s burgeoning 5G networks and secure communication channels, they can transmit data instantaneously to security agencies. The SpaDeX mission, which cemented India’s place among the elite club of nations mastering satellite docking, underscores ISRO’s technical prowess. This expertise can now be channelled into creating a networked defence ecosystem, where satellites, drones, and ground sensors work in tandem. For instance, a satellite spotting a potential infiltration could cue a drone to verify the threat, while alerting nearby military units. Such a system could have averted the Pahalgam tragedy by enabling preemptive strikes, sparing countless families unimaginable grief.

Advertisment

Yet, this celestial shield is not without its challenges. The deluge of data from 150 new satellites demands sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to sift through petabytes of imagery and pinpoint actionable intelligence. Without AI-driven analytics, critical alerts risk being drowned in a sea of raw data. Narayanan’s nod to AI innovations, like the O-ARM system transforming medical diagnostics, signals the need for similar advancements in defence. ISRO must collaborate with tech giants and startups to develop algorithms that can detect anomalies—like unauthorised border crossings—in real time. Moreover, integrating satellite intelligence with ground operations remains a bottleneck. The Pahalgam attack exposed coordination lapses between agencies, underscoring the need for a unified command-and-control framework. Upgrading India’s defence infrastructure to seamlessly fuse space-based inputs with field intelligence is non-negotiable.

Another hurdle is ensuring the resilience of this satellite network against adversarial threats. Hostile actors, aware of India’s growing reliance on space, could target these assets with anti-satellite weapons or cyberattacks. ISRO must prioritise hardening its satellites with encryption, anti-jamming technology, and redundant systems to ensure uninterrupted surveillance. Additionally, the dual-use potential of these satellites—serving both security and civilian purposes—adds complexity. Narayanan’s proposal for a G20 climate change satellite reflects India’s global ambitions, but the immediate focus must remain on safeguarding its citizens. By balancing these priorities, India can emerge as a space superpower while fortifying its homeland.

The Pahalgam attack was a grim reminder that India’s enemies exploit every vulnerability. Narayanan’s satellite surge, backed by private innovation and AI, offers a bold riposte. It envisions a future where India’s borders are guarded not just by soldiers but by an unblinking celestial shield. The success of SpaDeX proves ISRO can deliver on audacious goals. Now, it must translate this momentum into a security revolution, ensuring that no mother in Kashmir weeps for a lost child, no village mourns a fallen hero. The stars are aligning for India’s defence; it’s time to seize the skies and secure the nation.