/The Verdict: India’s independent foreign policy is a strength, not a weakness

The SCO Summit underway in Bishkek offers the world a unique opportunity to take advantage of India. It is wrong to say that India has no stance in conflicts. India definitely chose a side in the wars that broke out. And that position was its own strategic interests. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India chose peace. India does not have to become Russia’s supporter against the West. It also does not have to become America’s and Europe's supporter against Vladimir Putin.

You see, India has always been non-west, not anti-west. And there's a difference between the two. On the other hand, India has civilizational and trade ties with Iran, but it also has a very strong relationship with Israel. Anyone who forces India to choose one side fails to understand the benefits of being in India's position. Why pressure India to choose sides when you can use it to get warring sides to the table?

Why should India throw away one relationship for the other when it can sit with Russia, US, China, Iran and central Asian countries, and talk about issues that matter? The ability to talk to everyone is a skill that not many have. And in international politics, a country that can still talk to everyone can sometimes achieve what countries trapped inside rival camps cannot. India must use this position at the ongoing SCO Summit. It should push for practical cooperation on counter-terrorism, regional security, energy, trade and connectivity, rather than allowing the organisation to become another platform for countries to attack the West.

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Similarly, for the SCO, calling Pakistan out on spreading terrorism would reflect the group's commitment to action, instead of lip service. Let's be clear about one thing: no camp does not mean weakness. India can choose peace and still condemn terrorism. India can refuse to join a military camp and still defend its borders. India does not need permission to have an independent foreign policy. India is not sitting on the fence. It is standing its own ground. And for that, it should not be apologetic.