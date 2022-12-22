WION Spotlight | Many ways to becoming a welfare state

It is interesting that even before arriving at any definition of the kind of welfare state India should aim to become, the debate has been reduced to political rhetoric that equates welfare measures with freebies. To make matters worse and cloud the issue, the government has involved the judiciary in a matter that is the executive’s policy prerogative.

From Australia to America and East Asia to Europe, examples abound of successful welfare states. Unfortunately, the experiences of welfare states—liberal, conservative, social democratic or even authoritarian—are not being drawn upon or discussed in terms of the lessons they may hold for India to be developed as a welfare state suited to Indian needs and conditions.

In this respect, it might be instructive for India to look at the experience of Australia which, like the US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, may be described as a ‘liberal’ welfare state in so far as these countries have not sought to win over the people from the market for the state. India, which has adopted the path of neo-liberal economics for growth, may not be able to create the kind of structures for welfare that the social democratic states of Europe have put in place. Nor has it looked at the East Asian countries, particularly Malaysia, which are quite advanced as welfare states.

The principles underlying a welfare state, as perceived here, are equitable distribution of wealth, equality of opportunity and public responsibility towards those who cannot afford necessities and lack the minimal provisions of a good life.

Social security, in Australia, refers to a system of social welfare payments by the government to eligible citizens, permanent residents and limited international visitors.

Informed observers say that in Australia, 'welfare' in its broadest sense means the well-being of individuals, families and the community; and, welfare is one yardstick of looking at how it is faring as a nation. Governments in Australia spent $195.7 billion on welfare services and support in 2019–20, according to figures put out in September 2021.

Welfare in Australia covers housing, healthcare, education and skills; employment and income; and, social support, justice, and safety. Besides services to help people: secure and maintain stable employment; with disability (and their carers) participate in society; and, elderly people with their living arrangements. There are schemes for the poor and unemployed that helps pay for their food, housing and healthcare.

All of these, as Indian-origin scholars here point out, may sound strange to most better-off Indians who think that welfare is a waste of ‘taxpayer’ money and not an essential in the development journey of a nation. Such an outlook may be attributed to a lack of knowledge and exposure to the social systems of the advanced countries.

A leading India think tank, the Australia India Institute in Melbourne is facing criticism over alleged academic interference under pressure from sections of the government in India. This is nothing new because governments, regardless of their political colour, have been known to be touchy when it comes critical scholarly works.

According to observers, such controversies that mar the prestige and standing of AII (and other overseas institutions) can be avoided by getting them to work on India’s social development agenda in mission mode with a sense of national purpose. Such pursuits may take away the aura of scholarly excellence associated with these institutions. But at least they would be able to do work that is not suppressed by partisan politics because the output could serve as a basis for better governance back home.

A study of social development and welfare measures in other countries with a view to making India a welfare state would be more useful than a futile debate over what constitutes freebies. One political party’s welfare measure is a rival’s freebie, just as one country’s freedom fighter is another’s terrorist.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

