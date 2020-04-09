WION Edit: Could this be end of American hegemony?

The word co-operation doesn't seem to exist in the American dictionary. The United States has always ignored the role of other nations in its agenda for hegemony. It is now struggling to contain the Coronavirus and is trying to bully allies.

Every time the US faces a crisis, it has one policy for itself, and a completely different one for the rest of the world. What's worse is that we've allowed this country to impose its views, interests and values on whoever it wants and however it wants.



WATCH: The end of American supremacy?



President Donald Trump wants the people of Wisconsin to exercise their right to vote. Over 14,000 Americans have died due to this pandemic. Over 100 deaths are from Wisconsin alone. This state beats the nationwide figure of some countries, but the US President wants the people of this state to defy the lockdown and risk their lives for votes.

America's health-care system is in a sorry state. Hospitals are overflowing, soccer stadiums, churches, convention centres and even ships are being converted into make-shift hospitals.

The financial capital, New York, has turned into a virus capital. It has reported over 80,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the US is busy piling up body-bags, buying ventilators from sanctioned Russian firms and blowing hot and cold with India over hydroxychloroquine.

America wants medical supplies from outside, but has itself banned the export of face masks.

We can only wait and see how this pandemic changes this world, but one thing can be safely said - among the casualties will be America's so-called supremacy.



(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)

