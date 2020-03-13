WION Edit: Coronavirus outbreak - India emerges as a leader

As the world grapples and fights, India has emerged as a leader. India is not just working on its domestic response but leading a global effort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed that SAARC nations should work together to fight the coronavirus. He suggested that the bloc should unite to create a strong strategy. The Prime Minister invited SAARC leaders to join him in a video conference.

The idea is to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak. It's been the hallmark of India's response to the coronavirus outbreak so far.

Since the first cases were reported, India has played a constructive role. India was among the few countries to complete successful rescue missions from the epicentre of the outbreak - Wuhan.

The flights, initially meant to bring back Indian citizens, became a vehicle to expand regional cooperation. India rescued citizens from the neighbourhood. It sent 15 tonnes of medical supplies to China.

When the crisis peaked - India lifted the ban on the export of personal protection equipment, items like surgical and disposable masks and gloves, supplies that China was running short on due to the outbreak - it was a strong expression of solidarity towards a crisis hit partner.

And now, New Delhi has made an overture to SAARC nations. It's a move that could breathe new life into this forum. India has an important role to play in the new world order and South Asia remains one of the least integrated regions in the world.

New Delhi could use this opportunity to revive a platform, using its diplomatic heft. SAARC needs to work together to battle this pandemic. The World Bank and the WHO published a report together in 2019. It predicted that a coronavirus like outbreak will cost South Asia's GDP 53 billion dollars. A loss that none of the South Asian countries can afford today.

SAARC is perhaps the only alliance that truly represents South Asia. It has eight nations as its members - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives.

The same countries also face several public health challenges. Just India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka represent around one-fifth of the world's population. The region needs substantial resources and efficient health systems to battle the coronavirus.

That's the reason why India's efforts to unite the bloc must be applauded.

Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) is one such instance. America's decision to scrap the trans-pacific partnership was another setback. But, if India can manage a SAARC front, it might provide a new template to the world to fight the coronavirus.



India's move to bring neighbours together is an example for the whole world.

