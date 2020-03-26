Why does India need to stay united amid coronavirus mayhem ?

The situation we are staring at right now is unquestionably a global crisis. Leaders have equated it to a war, and to be fair, the world has not seen a similar systematic shock since 1945.

The only difference here is that the coronavirus pandemic is worse than war because the enemy is faceless and our armed forces cannot fight it. To win this war against the coronavirus we need to fight as a team.

We need to respect the lockdown, follow instructions and help each other in every possible way. To win this war against the coronavirus, we need to put up a united front.

Every day, more and more people in India are testing positive to the coronavirus. There are families who have lost their loved ones. And then there are those who are praying for their family members to return safely from hospitals.



WATCH: India needs to be united to fight coronavirus outbreak

​​​​​​India is under lockdown, our economy has been hit. Livelihoods are at stake, our government is trying very very hard to limit the damage of the pandemic.

Now is not the time to put up negative posts on social media and tweet 'India-- welcome to Kashmir',

or question - 'how virus can kill a nation without a soul'.?

Every time a government passes a policy, there is a section of people who support it and there are those who oppose it.

It is true across all countries and policies. India's move to abrogate Article 370 was no different - some lauded the Modi government, some didn't.

You are absolutely entitled to have your opinion, no matter which side of the aisle you stand on, but democracy also comes with great responsibility.

Please understand, there is time for everything. And now is not the time to spew hate. This lockdown is not easy, but it is the need of the hour. We cannot be making tit-for-tat comments right now. These trying times called for unity.

Unlike what happened during the world wars, no one is asking you to leave your daily jobs and head to the trenches,

or nurse the wounded at medical facilities. And the only thing you are being asked to do right now is to be a little responsible.

Be a little more empathetic, don't be bitter, don't spread, don't be toxic.