The sweetest word is 93.7: Day 3 of lockdown

21-day lockdown is dreadful. All good things in life will fall short as 4 hours weren’t enough to stock all the good things for the next 21 days. Everyone expected the lockdown to take place in a benign form. It didn’t.

The announcement came as a big bang taking everyone with surprise. The announcement was accompanied by a frenzy on roads where everyone came out to fill their car tanks and buy medicines. I can vouch for Noida and say that it was a freak show on 24th night. I kept on thinking as to why people are filling their car tanks? Where will they go? Lastly, aren’t petrol pumps part of the essential services? It was not the time to ponder as I was tired of cars racing down roads. I quickly made the way to my society.



As usual, I was stopped by the guards and asked to show my forehead. They took my temperature. One of them promptly said, 'Good, it is 93.7, you can go.” It was the best thing to have happened to me. I slept well. The excitement of the word did not die. Next day before entering the office my temperature was taken and it again it was at 93.7. I felt elated. There were people around me whose temperature came a notch higher and it made me feel somehow more secure and superior. I felt that I have better genes and immunity. It made my day.

From past one week, I have had my temperature taken day and night which makes me feel buffered from the assault of the invisible beast which is eating into the planet, spreading slowly like an unstoppable weed in a well-manicured garden. I don’t know whether these temperature machines are accurate or not? I’m also told that a majority of them are of non-Indian origin and probably Chinese, but it does not make me less excited about these Star War look-alike guns. It is because of these plastic guns that I get to hear the sweetest word which is 93.7.

Lastly, I tried looking for the dogs outside the office. The pack disappeared. I think they all went to the other part of the town searching for food. As I mentioned all food stalls have disappeared and people are absent, many animals must be going hungry.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue while speaking to his constituents in Varanasi. He spoke of feeding animals. I was surprised that man at that level understood that absence of people can make animals go hungry.

There will be no quick fix solutions as people cannot possibly feed them as the majority of them will never be allowed to come out of their houses, at least for 21 days. This will be one of the prices we will have to pay for the coronavirus outbreak apart from social and economic.



