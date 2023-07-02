Should youngsters study what's hot in market, or follow their passion?

A lot of importance is given to academics in countries like India. Society believes you are successful if you have an excellent academic background. You are worthy if you have earned various academic degrees with good grades. But what about non-academic areas? What about one's passions?



In today’s Indian society, every student is competing for good grades, ranks, getting into top universities, and getting job placements. At the same time, professionals are in a race to perform the best and gain recognition. But is that really their passion?



These days people care more about financial security than what they are passionate about. While interacting with people, I often observe that only a few professionals are following their dreams, while most are just chasing a ‘reputed job’ and a ‘good pay cheque’.

As a student, I can say that the importance given to good grades is unreasonable and unachievable for many. Students often feel pressured by their families, society, and peers to score well. If they don’t, they are usually looked down upon as not being serious about their future career and even life! It is shocking how failing in studies is often equated with failure in life. After all this, it is not very surprising to see so many students suffering from depression and anxiety, and in some cases in which students have committed suicide.



A lot of students in my class, when asked why they were doing the current course, responded that it was just for a master’s degree, which attracts more value in corporates. Due to academic pressures, we often lose our passion or can’t give them enough time and focus. While my passions are music and writing, I hardly get any time to pursue them while trying to navigate through my academics. During the end of the semester, there is hardly any time to spare, let alone pursue anything else than studies. It is concerning how schools and colleges put pressure on students with tonnes of assignments, projects, and deadlines, which is considered normal.



Academic professions have always been given more importance in our society than vocational professions. If you are an artist, writer, singer, etc. only a few in the community appreciate you. On the other hand, if you are a qualified engineer or a doctor, people will always associate you with intellect and reputation.



The reason for pursuing academics for me, and I’m sure many others, is the risk that comes with vocational areas. Professions like dancing, acting, art, music, sports, etc. do not guarantee a job or financial security. This implies that to pursue a creative passion, most people often also take up an academic course as a backing to help them earn a living while working on their passions, which sometimes work and sometimes don’t.

Creative fields often face a lot more challenges than academics. Some people work hard all their life just to get that recognition among people. Young people who leave academics to pursue their passions are often seen as failures as they couldn't pursue academics, or get a degree. This all comes back to the vicious cycle that pursuing academics is seen as more reputable than other vocational professions.



Apart from financial security, society plays another part in this. Most people in society tend to be prying upon others and often talk down to those who are not pursuing academics. Such people view reputed and well-earning jobs as a prerequisite for giving respect to others. These fears are enough to make a creative person end up in a profession they are not passionate about for the sake of being respected in society. These conceptions are more prevalent in India than in other countries and lead to increased competition amongst peers.



The change would only come if instead of criticising, we encourage people not to pursue their passions. There is no denying that academics are important, however, not more than your passion. You will never be satisfied in life unless you follow your dreams and aspirations. I would say that there are many facets to success than just academics. You must realise what you love doing, and live your life on your terms.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

