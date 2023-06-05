World Environment Day: A clarion call for climate action

In a world marred by pandemics, conflicts, and economic upheavals, there is a far greater and insidious threat that looms large: climate change. As global temperatures soar and cataclysmic weather events become distressingly frequent, the most vulnerable populations bear the brunt of its harrowing repercussions.

Earth, the only known planet to harbour life, has taken billions of years to evolve into a delicate oasis. However, human activities now pose a grave threat to our planet and future generations. However, in the last century, we have rapidly altered the delicate, life-sustaining balance of our planet. In the name of development, we are on a path of destruction, pushing species to extinction and ecosystems to the brink of collapse. We shouldn't forget that humans are just one of the 8.7 million species which live on this rocky planet. The decisions we make today will shape the world that our future generations will inherit.

Climate change is a ticking time bomb and its effects are visible in every part of the world. No country, no community, is immune to the perils of a warming planet.

Climate change's most telling effect is on marginalised communities that are already shackled by poverty and scarce resources. Small island nations teeter on the precipice of devastation as rising sea levels imperil entire populations, leaving them grappling with the looming spectre of displacement



Indigenous peoples are deeply intertwined with their surroundings. They live a sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature and have the lowest carbon footprint. But they are forced to be at the forefront, facing the wrath of mother nature. They confront the ominous erosion of ancestral livelihoods and the erosion of cultural heritage due to the degradation of their habitats.

Water scarcity emerges as another critical conundrum exacerbated by climate change. Traditional drought-stricken regions witness the inexorable dwindling of water reserves, exacerbating challenges related to drinking water, sanitation, and agricultural sustenance. This vicious cycle further deepens the grips of poverty, engendering social strife and forcing them to embark on perilous journeys as migrants.

Health risks, too, assume alarming dimensions under the relentless onslaught of climate change, with the most vulnerable bearing the brunt of its merciless blows. Heatwaves unleash as an ominous spectre; the mercury has embarked on a deadly upward journey. Several all-time high temperatures records have been broken. Extreme heat waves may be our new normal, thanks to climate change. The ominous question is: are we prepared?

The spread of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and dengue fever, is increasing exponentially as climatic shifts facilitate the spread of disease-carrying vectors, casting a pall of gloom over the most marginalised populations.

So, what can we do? Well, effectively tackling climate change demands a multifaceted approach where sustainable solutions are the bedrock of its edifice. The transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, not only curtails the planet-warming greenhouse gases but also serves as a fulcrum for job creation and catalyses economic prosperity. Investment in energy-efficient technologies and the fostering of a culture of energy conservation become pivotal steps in mitigating the carbon footprint that engulfs us. But for that to happen quickly, wealthy nations and multinational corporations need to share green technologies with vulnerable societies honestly.

Agriculture provides livelihoods for 2.5 billion people and is the largest source of income and jobs for poor, rural households. In developing countries, agriculture accounts for 29 per cent of GDP and 65 per cent of jobs. In developing nations, agrarian communities battle the ravages of erratic rainfall patterns that disrupt agricultural cycles, thrusting them into the jaws of abject food insecurity.

There is an urgent need for free access to climate-smart technologies, such as drought-resistant seeds and efficient irrigation systems, to empower vulnerable farmers to adapt to the ceaseless mutations of their ecological tapestries.

The need of the hour is collaborative synergies between governments, non-governmental organisations, and communities that will engender adaptation initiatives that remain firmly rooted in local realities, thus maximising efficacy.

Moreover, the preservation and restoration of fragile ecosystems emerge as milestones in mitigating climate change. Another tried and tested method is: rewilding. Taking a step back and allowing nature to heal itself naturally is the most logical step. Rewilding mitigates climate change by restoring ecosystems, reviving wildlife, and enhancing biodiversity. These rejuvenated ecosystems act as carbon sinks, effectively sequestering CO2, regulating the global carbon cycle, and reducing emissions.

Shielding forests, mangroves, and other natural habitats not only safeguards biodiversity but also serves as a bulwark against the inexorable march of carbon dioxide. Reforestation endeavours and sustainable land management practices emerge.



