China’s attempts to erase the joint declaration from Hong Kong’s history are ludicrous

On July 1, Hong Kong celebrated the 25th anniversary of the region’s 1997 handover from the British to the Chinese.President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong and appointed the region’s former security official, John Lee, as HK’s new chief executive. Unfortunately, an absurd uncontested election resulted in Lee’s selection. While praising Chinese rule in his speech, Xi Jinping claimed democracy started flourishing in Hong Kong only after Britain’s exit. His statement triggered debate worldwide.

From one country with two systems to a communist dictatorship

During the 1980s, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping developed the One Country, Two Systems policy to help integrate Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with China.

Based on that policy, China declared Hong Kong a special administrative region in 1997 after the handover from Britain. To preserve its economic and political systems, Hong Kong was guaranteed freedom of the press, religion, expression, and assembly in the joint declaration. It was also promised a free hand in managing external relations, culture, tourism, trade, and communications.

Slowly but steadily, some of these rights have been curtailed by Beijing since 2012. Beijing has failed to keep its commitments made during the handover in 1997.

Residents witnessed Chinese propaganda for the first time in 2012 when the Chinese Communist Party tried to change Hong Kong schools’ curricula drastically.

Many activists and democracy figures have been jailed since the introduction of the national security law in 2020. With this law, administrators have enormous power to silence dissenters and punish critics. Opposition leaders have been disqualified, and only pro-China patriots are allowed to participate in elections.

Western leaders and pro-democracy activists often criticise Xi for rolling back democratic rights and freedom of speech with the national security legislation.

The Chinese-ruled international financial hub is struggling to retain its position as an economic powerhouse. Rapidly disappearing freedom of expression has the younger generation worried. Most of them are considering moving overseas as they no longer see a bright future in the city they grew up in. Besides citizens, several international corporations have either moved out or intend to leave Hong Kong soon.

An attempt to erase the joint declaration from Hong Kong’s history

Dictators and authoritarian regimes love historical revisionism. Countries like Russia, North Korea, and China love using distorted historical narratives to control citizens and justify wars.

The (CPC) Communist Party of China is attempting the same again by changing the narratives of HK’s past. The administration has recently published new books with new chapters. The updated curriculum suggests Hong Kong was never a British colony, it was controlled illegally, and democracy started thriving in the region only after it came under Chinese control.

Beijing does not recognise treaties that it has signed. Thus, news clippings from the web and books about the joint declaration and Hong Kong handover have been removed from public libraries to reshape the public’s memory.

"China does not regard the joint declaration as valid anymore. The CCP considers freedoms of any sort in Hong Kong as a threat to their rule. Therefore, the country is comprehensively and vengefully trying to curtail the same. "China is betraying promises made to Hong Kong’s people," said Hong Kong’s last governor under British rule, Christopher Francis Patten.

Propaganda vs plain and simple truth

Some activists believe they can fight the propaganda with the plain and simple truth.

A group of five journalists is determined to preserve accurate records of HK’s past. These young minds, led by Kris Lau, worked with some of the best newspapers until they were forced to stop publishing. Now, they operate a book store dedicated to Hong Kong’s past.

The store, called 'Have a Nice Stay,' is located in Hong Kong’s Prince Edward area. Here, books based on the joint declaration and handover are available for sale. Newspaper clippings from July 1, 1997, including those from copies of the China Morning Post, are also up for grabs. In addition, visitors can look at posters and press kits from reporters who covered the Hong Kong handover. The store intends to share the history and values mentioned in the documents.

Kris will continue doing what he loves until authorities deem his work a security threat and put him in jail.

Has Britain failed to protect Hong Kongers?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded China about the rights and freedoms promised to Hong Kong on the occasion of the handover anniversary. He highlighted the UK’s visa programme for people in the former British colony. On the other hand, Chinese spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded by saying commitments do not exist at all, and Britain should eliminate its colonial mindset.

"The British colony was handed over with a social promise. Britain’s role was terrible. They administered the place for over 150 years and pulled out without offering much. The joint declaration was not good enough. They maintained silence until the introduction of the national security law in 2020. Hong Kongers need human rights, freedom, personal safety, an independent judiciary, and the rule of law. "Today, thousands of young people are languishing in jail without trial for more than 600 days," said Emily Lau during her interaction with journalists. The former Hong Kong lawmaker blames Britain for failing to protect Hong Kongers.

A mass exodus is underway from 2020 in the region as people prefer moving out rather than living under Beijing's rule.



(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

