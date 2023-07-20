Alcaraz era has begun, search for worthy adversary starts now

We love patterns, don't we? An orderly arrangement of past tempts the dreamiest among us. It gives a certain structure to everyday chaos and helps us make sense of the world, whether real or imaginary.

In the world of sports, where results are largely binary (victory or defeat), such an arrangement of affairs is quite tempting. And in the world of tennis, the romanticism appears more pronounced.

The simple game of tossing the ball above a net has millions of die-hard fans across the globe. And it has a rich history dating back to 1800s so there's much fodder for both, appreciation and analysis.

Generations of tennis fans have had their heroes. The elderly swear by Borg, Edberg, and Navratilova. A bit younger ones chant Sampras, Agassi, Hingis and others. Millennials mostly fawn around Federer, RaFa, Djokovic and more. But Gen Z and the crazy world of tennis fans of all ages may have found their new hero.

Carlos Alcaraz Garcia (20) is not even in his mid-twenties. He is already world number 1, the youngest to ascend that throne. And he is making major waves. His victory at Wimbledon just a few days ago saw him overpower the formidable Novac Djokovic, a gritty 36-year-old champion, who is showing no sign of slowing down.

(Image: AFP)

The final was definitely not easy for Alcaraz, he lost the first set. But clawed back later. The back-and-forth between the two ace players did result in Alcaraz prevailing. And it was a well-deserved victory.

Djokovic, for all his mastery and swift presence on court, appeared baffled, more than once, by Alcaraz's drop shots. Among the highlights of Alcaraz's gameplay in the Wimbledon finals this year was his ability to change the shot at the very last moment. Djokovic did not have an answer to this.

(Image: AFP)

A tennis match may appear to us laymen, tossing around of a ball. But for pro-players it is also a mental game that requires careful study of the opponent, right during the match.

Before a player attempts a shot, there are some indications in his body language that give the opponent a hint about where the ball would land in his own court.

This is why we often see players make predictive movements to place themselves in the right positions even before their opponent has hit the ball.

In his arsenal, Alcaraz appeared to have a trick. He appeared to position himself as if to give a 'false signal' about his next shot, and then quickly attempt a different one altogether. This last millisecond change requires finesse, skill and physical fitness of another level.

More often than not, during the Wimbledon final this time, Alcaraz was able to 'fool' Djokovic. It was not a testament to Djokovic's lack of skill but to Alcaraz's mastery. Djokovic fell for it several times. The match was not a one-way affair of course but in the end, the young Spaniard trumped the yesteryear champion, Djokovic.

The skill and mastery of Alcaraz and the way he has risen through the rank at the age of just 20, is definitely indicating, at this time, that we are entering a new era in world tennis. With Federer retired, Rafael Nadal probably following suit in next few years, there appears to be a vacuum for an absolute champion at the very top. Djokovic has been there for a long while but in spite of his grit, his fitness, we can safely say that he would retire in a few years.

Alcaraz seems primed to fill the power vacuum for an absolute champion who would simply dominate his generation of players. Roger Federer was such a man in his absolute prime. Pete Sampras was such a man in his heydays. Steffi Graf was such a champion when she reigned supreme.

It's not a matter of winning just a few championships. It's about absolute domination that is era-defining. Alcaraz seems poised to take up the mantle if he continues the same way.

Of course, there's Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Ruud, Fritz and more still spinning their magic, but given how things are at the moment, it doesn't quite appear that any of them can become the undisputable, reigning champion that would make all of us take his victory for granted.

The search for the podium isn't finished but. For every Sampras, there was an Agassi. For every Federer, there was a Nadal. Steffi Graf had a formidable challenger in Monica Seles who often upset her designs at winning a grand slam.

There is something about a challenger to the absolute king (or queen) that makes us root for him. The underdog always has a certain appeal. He calls to that urge within all of us that makes us take those impossible shots at a seemingly distant and unachievable bulls-eye. Hope is a potent thing and a challenger is always full of it.

We may be witnessing a time when old pages are being turned for new chapters in the world of tennis. As the old guard gradually takes a step back, Alcaraz seems in a prime position to craft the new era in his name.

Who will challenge him enough to make him challenge himself? That is yet to be decided. The search begins...

