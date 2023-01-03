Palestinian child killed by Israel forces during clashes in Bethlehem, says ministry

The Palestinian health ministry reported on Tuesday that a child was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. According to Israeli authorities, the incident took place when the forces fired on people who were throwing Molotov cocktails.

"The death of the child Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, 15, with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers during the aggression on Bethlehem at dawn today," the statement read.

There were contrasting accounts regarding the incident from both sides. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the clashes took place when the forces entered Bethlehem's Dheisheh refugee camp to search the houses. On the other hand, the Israeli military said that they were attacked with rocks and Molotov cocktails during a routine search operation on Monday.

"The forces fired toward Molotov cocktails (sic) hurlers who risked their lives, hits were identified."

The clashes between Israel and Palestine have intensified in the past year with the United Nations calling 2022 the deadliest year in the West Bank. According to official data accessed by AFP, more than 150 Palestinians and 26 Israelis were killed across Israel and the West Bank.