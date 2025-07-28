/Groundbreaking step! Exclusive sneakers tailored for airline crew comfort

Long hours on their feet, fast-paced environments, and constant movement, life for airline crew and ground staff isn’t easy. Recognising this, Akasa Air has teamed up with adidas to rethink a simple but essential part of the uniform: the shoes. The result is SkyEaze, a custom-designed sneaker built for comfort and style. It’s a small but meaningful shift that reflects a broader mindset, an airline that sees its team not just as staff, but as people whose everyday comfort matters.

Having been the pioneer in introducing gender-neutral uniforms and sneakers since the airline started operations in 2022, the airline continues to set benchmarks and strengthen its reputation as an innovative, youthful, and employee-centric airline with this latest initiative.

Where comfort meets style

Crafted by adidas with careful attention to detail, the SkyEaze sneaker is designed to provide all-day comfort, reflecting Akasa’s culture of employee-centricity. What’s more, the sneaker design sports Akasa’s signature sunrise orange colour seamlessly blends with adidas’ iconic three stripes, producing a fusion of comfort and style.

Picture of Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Akasa Air during launch event Photograph: (X)

High performance with adidas’ Cloudfoam sockliner technology

At the heart of SkyEaze sneakers lies adidas' cutting-edge Cloudfoam sockliner technology. This advanced feature offers superior cushioning, which intelligently adapts to the unique pressure points of each wearer, along with exceptional shock absorption capabilities.

More than just footwear

The SkyEaze sneakers represent more than just comfortable footwear. They demonstrate Akasa Air's dedication to employee-centric approach by integrating elements of fun and fashion to enhance their team’s daily work experience. This new initiative is a thoughtful progression of continuous improvement, engineered to deliver all-day comfort and high performance required by aviation professionals who spend long hours navigating airports and aircraft.

“We are immensely thrilled to introduce SkyEaze sneakers, a first in Indian aviation collaboration,” remarked Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Akasa Air.

“This sneaker isn't just footwear; it’s a tangible representation of Akasa Air’s profound commitment to creating a workplace that champions employee comfort, inclusivity, and high performance, all with a distinctive blend of fun and style”.