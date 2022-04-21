Maldives takes strong action against anti-India campaigns

The Maldives government has taken strong action against anti-India campaigns that are carried out in the country by the supporters of former president Abdulla Yameen and his party the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM).

The Maldives Police on Thursday issued a statement that they have removed all ‘India out’ banners from the residence of Yameen and the headquarters of his PPM party.

Under Yameen, who was the president from 2013 to 2018, the country had drifted close to China. His presidency was controversial, especially his declaration of a state of emergency that saw arbitrary arrest of politicians and judges.

Earlier Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed had expressed concerns over the ‘India out’ banners that were put up across the national capital Male by the opposition.

He said that these banners against a friendly country should not be allowed.

According to Avas, a Maldives newspaper, Nasheed in the parliament said, “My opinion is that the law does not allow large banners that disparage neighbouring countries to be hung from tall buildings of Male City.”

Meanwhile, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has issued an executive order that has called for action against such campaigns that insinuate hatred towards any country.

India and Maldives share a close relationship, from people to people ties to maritime security.

India has been involved in a number of development projects in the country. This year itself has seen a plethora of high-level visits to the country from India, which includes the visit of India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Doval and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.