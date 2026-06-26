/ZEE Media is bringing the third season of 'Sach'; Dr Subhash Chandra will be your ‘Saarathi’

The journey of 'SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show' began with a few questions, some dreams, and a genuine dialogue with the youth. Dr. Subhash Chandra, founder of the ZEE Group and former Rajya Sabha member, listened to thousands of young people on college campuses, learned about their aspirations, and shared his own experiences. Now, that dialogue is moving towards new path and direction; it is expanding beyond college campuses to reach small towns, cities, and rural areas.

Dr. Subhash Chandra is returning amongst audience with the third season of his popular talk show, ‘SACH: The Subhash Chandra Show’. Airing every Sunday at 10 PM starting June 28, the show will see Dr. Chandra engage in dialogue with diverse sections of society. The program will connect with the fresh perspectives of the youth while also addressing the complex questions surrounding life after retirement. The show will be broadcast on Zee News as well as other channels within the Zee Media network and will also be available for streaming on ZEE5.

Scope of the show has been expanded significantly

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The new season of ‘SACH’ is not merely a television program; it is a significant initiative aimed at becoming a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and positive change across diverse sections of the country. The scope of the show has been expanded significantly this time; while its focus was previously largely confined to educational campuses and urban areas, the initiative will now reach smaller cities, towns, and rural India.

For the first time, this platform will prominently showcase the voices of rural and emerging India. Success stories, local innovations, and examples of social change originating from villages and small towns will form a key part of the program.

Aim is to provide practical guidance to youth

The program will feature discussions on topics such as entrepreneurship, education, artificial intelligence (AI), leadership, spirituality, communication skills, agriculture, community development, ethics, and future careers. Through this initiative, the aim is to provide practical guidance to youth, students, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders regarding their goals, self-confidence, and direction in a changing world. The show aims to foster meaningful discussions with people across the country on significant topics such as aspirations, challenges, leadership, personal growth, and nation-building. Through this initiative, individuals from diverse backgrounds will have the opportunity to voice their views and share their experiences.

The third season of Sach is unique in that, for the first time, you will be able to connect directly with Dr. Subhash Chandra through the 'Saarthi' platform. In this role, Dr. Subhash Chandra will serve as your 'Saarthi' (guide/charioteer). His objective is to provide people with experiential wisdom, prudent insight, and meaningful guidance as they navigate life's critical turning points, challenges, and dilemmas. Through this initiative—launched to share the experiences, thoughts, and life philosophy of Dr. Subhash Chandra via ‘Sach’—interested individuals can benefit from the wisdom and guidance derived from his decades of experience. By engaging with his ideas and insights through https://sach.org.in/sarthi, people can develop a balanced, practical, and visionary perspective on various aspects of life.