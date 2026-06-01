/'Youth losing interest...': India's Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's 'cockroach' warning to media

India's Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday (May 31) said that youth end up following “cockroach” because media is not reporting positive events properly. Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily ‘Deepika’ in Kerala's Kottayam, Radhakrishnan highlighted that the role of responsible media institutions becomes even more significant at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His comments using the term cockroach comes at a time when a satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party is making headlines.

According to the Vice President, positive developments should receive greater media attention so that young people are exposed to the “right information and role models.” "Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach,'" he said. “If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month. Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last,.” he added. He also emphasized on the role of media as India “marches forward with confidence and aspiration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” pointing out that he was not against freedom of expression but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time.