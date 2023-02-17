‘You'll face consequences,’ ECI issues notices to BJP & 2 other political parties for breaching silence period

The Election Commission of India (ECI) requires all political parties, candidates and workers not to get involved in active political campaigning during 48 hours before the voting day. This period is known as the silence period, and now ECI has made it clear that this will also apply to social media. The ECI on Thursday issued three separate notices to three political parties—BJP, Congress and CPM, for breaching the silence period during Tripura Elections on social media. The political parties and their candidates were reportedly putting up tweets asking voters to vote in their favour or vote out incumbents.

ECI’s stern message to Indian political parties

ECI’s message to the Indian political parties is very clear: No such breach of the silence period will be tolerated as Nagaland and Meghalaya go into polls on February 27. ECI officials say the 48-hour silence period, which restricts political campaigning by political parties and their candidates, will also apply to social media, and violations will have consequences.

Political parties accused of violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951

Some tweets by the political parties during the Tripura assembly elections were deemed by the ECI in violation of Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. On Thursday, the Commission requested that the respondents take corrective action "as soon as possible" and clarify their position on the violation latest by 5 PM on Friday.

How is the silence period observed in multi-phased elections?

In a multi-phased election, the 48-hour silent period could be in effect in some constituencies while the campaign is still going on in others. As per directives from ECI, in such a situation, "no direct or indirect reference equating to the solicitation of support for parties or candidates in the constituencies observing the silence period" would be allowed.

In other words, the commission has ruled that the silent period being followed in one district, which is set to vote in the next phase immediately, shall not be affected or disrupted by campaigning in another constituency going to the polls later.