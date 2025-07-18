X vs Centre: What is the safe harbour clause?

The Central government on Thursday accused Elon Musk's X of attempting to escape accountability by taking shelter under the IT Act’s ‘safe harbour’ clause. It told the Karnataka high court that proliferation of unlawful content on social media in the name of free speech endangers democracy. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, questioning Musk company's locus standi to move the High Court seeking protection of fundamental rights, said the protection to freedom of speech enshrined under the Constitution mustn't be confused with absolute protection for even unlawful content.

The government further said that the safe harbour provision in the IT law, which protects social media platforms from liability for content posed by their users, was a privilege vested with responsible internet intermediaries.

Elon Musk's company had moved the HC seeking directions to the Centre to restrain it from taking coercive steps against it.

"Proliferation of what can be termed as unlawful content on social media platforms poses an unprecedented threat to public discourse, democracy and societal stability. Social media intermediaries possess an unparalleled ability to amplify information instantaneously, without traditional barriers like language or geographical limitations, and thus carry significant responsibilities,” the law officer was quoted as saying by ToI.

What is the Safe Harbour clause?

The safe harbour clause is a provision in the Information Technology Act. It provides legal protection for Internet service providers (ISPs) and other intermediaries that host or transmit third-party content online. Under this clause, internet service providers and intermediaries cannot be held responsible for any third-party content that they host or transmit.

This exemption is subject to fulfilling certain conditions. They should not start the transmission of such content. They must not modify the content. They must observe due diligence while providing the services. They must also remove or disable content after they get to know that the content is illegal.

The Centre further said that the concept of 'safe harbour' inherently includes rigorous responsibilities. "It requires intermediaries to promptly and effectively remove or disable unlawful content upon receiving notice," it said.