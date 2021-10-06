Worries mount under Taliban rule as Kabul's Gurudwara vandalised

Nearly two months into Taliban's rule in Afghanistan worries are mounting over the situation of minorities in the country as the famous Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul was vandalised on Tuesday. According to the Sikh community at the Gurudwara, the Taliban entered the holy place and broke the CCTV cameras.

It is the first such development since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. No reaction has come from the Taliban's spokespersons who are normally quite media savvy and quick to react on social media. Puneet Singh Chandhok, President Indian World Forum in a tweet called the development "alarming" and one that "abused the sanctity of the holy place".

Alarming reports from #Kabul.Unidentified armed forces entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan.They not only abused the sanctity of the holy place but also vandalised it.Requesting intervention of @narendramodi ji @MEAIndia for safety & well being of our #Hindu #Sikh brethren living there — Puneet Singh Chandhok (@PSCINDIAN) October 5, 2021 ×

In a separate incident, Anas Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network and part of the Afghan Taliban dispensation was seen praising Mahmud Ghaznavi and his action on "smashing the idol of Somnath".

Haqqani, who spent the early days of his life in Pakistan had visited the grave of Mahmud Ghazni to pay homage to him. In a tweet he said, "Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni and smashed the idol of Somnath."

Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath. pic.twitter.com/Ja92gYjX5j — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 5, 2021 ×

The development comes even as the Taliban has been pledging to support the right of minorities. But the group is already seen reneging on their promises when it comes to women's rights and an inclusive government in Kabul. There are no women and members of the minority Hazaras in the Taliban government. Almost more than 30 members of the cabinet has members on the UN terror list.

The number of Afghan Sikh and Hindu minorities have drastically reduced in the country. During the Jalalabad suicide attack in 2018 nineteen members of the Sikh community were killed, since then, many have come to India and found refuge in the country.

In August, India brought back many members of the Sikh Hindu community from the country as Kabul fell to the Taliban. It included two Afghan Sikh MPs - Anarkali Honaryar and Narendra Singh Khalsa.

The situation of minorities under the Taliban in 1990s was bad and included rules like wearing yellow bands as a mode of identification. The group had back then blown the historic Bamiyan Buddhas leaving the world in a state of shock.